Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.58 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $64,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

