Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VB opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

