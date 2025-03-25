Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

