Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 156,744 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,744 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.