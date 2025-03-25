Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 205,361 shares during the period. Maestria Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $19,614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,954.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 153,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

