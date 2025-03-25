Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.