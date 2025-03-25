Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Reduced by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

