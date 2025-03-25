ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 10,175 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ServiceTitan Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52.
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,777,000.
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
