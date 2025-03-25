ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total transaction of $2,351,920.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $851.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

