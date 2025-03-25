SentinelOne (S) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2025 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Westpark Capital from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:S traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 3,365,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,740,620.80. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

