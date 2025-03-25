SentinelOne (S) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) in the last few weeks:
- 3/18/2025 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Westpark Capital from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:S traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 3,365,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,740,620.80. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
