Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.84% of Sensient Technologies worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

