Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,156 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $43,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

