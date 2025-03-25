Sei Investments Co. Purchases 415,265 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 392.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Entergy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

