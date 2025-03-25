Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

