Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $40,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 908,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 885,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 730,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 454,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 537.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 409,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

