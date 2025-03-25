Sei Investments Co. Buys 32,137 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $38,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

