SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Raises Dividend to GBX 20.20 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 122.0% increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 716.40 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 705.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 762.10. The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 659.20 ($8.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.26).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

