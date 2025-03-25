Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.29% of Gildan Activewear worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

