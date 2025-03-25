Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 739,930 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,930 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

