Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $34.84 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220,415 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.65% of NeoGenomics worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.