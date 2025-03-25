Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 12,882 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Silgan accounts for approximately 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Silgan worth $67,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

