Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.25% of RBC Bearings worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $334.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.16.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

