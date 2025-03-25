Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 9.7% – Still a Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.19 ($0.03). 3,553,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,488,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,921.57). Also, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($60,472.93). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

