Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 150.0% increase from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 988.90 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,040.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 945.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a 1-year low of GBX 733.43 ($9.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.76).

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

