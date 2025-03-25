Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,919 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 295.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

