Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192,613 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.54% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $246,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

FNDX stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

