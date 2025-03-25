Schroders plc (SDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 53.8% increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 382 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 298.60 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.81. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £250.40 ($323.56). Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 375 ($4.85) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.10) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.