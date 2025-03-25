Schroder Japan Trust (SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.89 on April 30th

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 2.5% increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Schroder Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.29). The stock had a trading volume of 55,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.92. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 227.60 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 266 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

See Also

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

