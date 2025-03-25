Schroder Japan Trust (SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.89 on April 30th

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 2.5% increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Schroder Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.29). The stock had a trading volume of 55,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.92. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 227.60 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 266 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48.
