Sareum (LON:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sareum Stock Performance
SAR opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.43. Sareum has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68).
Sareum Company Profile
Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).
Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sareum
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Top Utility Stocks Powering Through Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Small-Caps, Big Buybacks: 3 Stocks With Large Buyback Capacity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Boeing Breaks Out: What the Market Is Signaling Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.