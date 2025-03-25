Sareum (LON:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sareum Stock Performance

SAR opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.43. Sareum has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

