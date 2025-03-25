SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in SAP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SAP opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.