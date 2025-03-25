Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $12.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:SBH opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $157,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 22.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,928 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

