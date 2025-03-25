Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
Saab Stock Performance
Saab stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 238,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,302. Saab has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86.
Saab Company Profile
