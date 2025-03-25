Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

Saab Stock Performance

Saab stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 238,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,302. Saab has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86.

Saab Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

