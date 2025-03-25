Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 958,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 15.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.