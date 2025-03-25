Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 958,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 15.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

