RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of RPM International worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,712,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.