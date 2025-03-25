Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.