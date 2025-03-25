Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$49,862.12 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$49,862.12.
Graeme Ashley Hepworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$52,257.10.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$53,938.25.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %
RY traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$167.27. 769,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,553. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$131.57 and a one year high of C$180.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.67.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
