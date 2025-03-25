Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$49,862.12 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$49,862.12.

On Monday, February 24th, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$52,257.10.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$53,938.25.

RY traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$167.27. 769,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,553. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$131.57 and a one year high of C$180.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

