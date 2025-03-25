Rovida Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 400,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. KE makes up 2.3% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 324.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 90,054 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $11,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,540,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

KE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.