ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 12.3% – Should You Sell?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 122,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 55,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

ReGen III Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.52.

About ReGen III

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.