Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,500,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $45,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after buying an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $18,984,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Rambus by 65.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 902,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,855. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

