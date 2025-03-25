Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

QNCX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.