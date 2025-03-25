Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes Sells 8,626 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $11,990.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,589.66. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSI. National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

