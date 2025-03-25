Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.35 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,283,000 after purchasing an additional 645,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

