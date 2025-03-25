Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.29 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 103,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

