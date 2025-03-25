Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,674 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.