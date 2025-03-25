Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

