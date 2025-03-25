Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 173.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DRH opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.