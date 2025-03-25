Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 51,050 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1,464.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

