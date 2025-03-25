Q4 Earnings Forecast for Flux Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Flux Power in a report released on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2029 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Flux Power Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 176.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 175,210 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

