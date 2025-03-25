Q2 Earnings Estimate for RYTM Issued By HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

