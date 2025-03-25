PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 316,876 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PVH by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 266,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 82.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 114,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

